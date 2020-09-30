Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ex-FBI Director Comey defends FBI Russia probe in Senate hearing

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2020 23:31 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 23:31 IST
Ex-FBI Director Comey defends FBI Russia probe in Senate hearing

Former FBI Director James Comey on Wednesday defended the bureau's probe of links between Russia and President Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign against attacks by Republican senators over the secret monitoring of a former campaign aide. The Senate Judiciary Committee hearing produced no new disclosures about the FBI investigation, and Democrats accused majority Republicans of politicizing the issue while failing to examine alleged Russian interference in this year's presidential election.

Senate Republicans say the FBI probe of Trump's campaign, later handed off to Special Counsel Robert Mueller, was intended to undermine Trump's candidacy and presidency, and the panel has been examining the roots of the investigation, known as "Crossfire Hurricane." In December, a Justice Department watchdog found evidence of numerous errors but no political bias when the FBI opened the investigation.

Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham and other Republicans sought to pin some responsibility on Comey for the errors found in FBI applications for secret court warrants to monitor the communications of Carter Page, who briefly served as a 2016 Trump campaign advisor. "To me this is a stunning failure of the system to work," said Graham, a staunch Trump supporter.

Several Republicans cited the case of a former FBI lawyer, Kevin Clinesmith, who pleaded guilty in August to doctoring a CIA email submitted with an application so that it said that Page was not an agency source, when in fact, he was. "I know nothing about Mr. Kleinsmith other than what I've read," Comey said.

While the FBI director was "responsible for everything being done beneath" them, Comey said he was not responsible for ensuring the veracity of certifications he signed accompanying monitoring applications. He said he was "enormously" proud of the FBI's work.

Comey also was questioned over the FBI's reliance in its monitoring applications on a report compiled for the campaign of Trump's Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton, by Christopher Steele, a former British spy, alleging that Russia had compromising material on Trump. He said he was unaware at the time that the primary "sub-source" for the so-called Steele Dossier was a suspected Russian agent.

Comey defended the FBI's decision to launch the counter-intelligence investigation into possible ties between Russia and the Trump campaign. Among other reasons, he noted that former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, was working with a man that U.S. officials deemed a Russian intelligence agent. The Senate Judiciary Committee is one of two Republican-led Senate panels investigating the origins of the Russia probe.

Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson, who chairs the Senate Homeland Security Committee, is leading his own. That committee recently voted to move forward with subpoenas and depositions of dozens of Obama-era officials as part of an inquiry that Democrats say is intended to boost Trump’s re-election campaign. The Mueller probe found that Russia sought to interfere in the 2016 election to boost Trump’s candidacy and that the Trump campaign had numerous contacts with Russians. But Mueller concluded that the evidence did not establish a criminal conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Moscow.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Multiplex operators welcome govt's directive to open cinemas with 50 pc capacity

Cinema operators on Wednesday welcomed the governments guideline permitting opening of cinemas, theatres and multiplexes with up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity from October 15. The Multiplex Association of India MAI said it would ...

Cricket betting racket busted in Telangana, one held with Rs 2 lakh

A cricket betting racket was busted on Wednesday with the seizure of Rs 2 lakh and arrest of one man by the Telangana Police. As per the police statement, the Hyderabad City Commissioners Task Force, South Zone Team, along with Saifabad Pol...

Next Trump-Biden debate will have new rules to aid 'orderly discussion'

The group that manages U.S. presidential election debates said on Wednesday it will take steps to bring order to the final two contests between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden, following widespread criticism. The 90-minute debate on Tu...

US STOCKS-Wall Street surges on rekindled stimulus optimism

U.S. stocks jumped on Wednesday as fresh hopes for a new pandemic relief package and upbeat economic data set the major indexes on course to end the quarter on a high note. All three major indexes moved sharply higher after U.S. House of Re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020