Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.N.'s IOM and UNICEF vow to investigate 'jobs-for-sex' claims in Congo

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2020 00:18 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 00:18 IST
U.N.'s IOM and UNICEF vow to investigate 'jobs-for-sex' claims in Congo

By Nellie Peyton and Izzy Ellis DAKAR/LONDON, Sept 30 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Two more U.N. agencies joined the World Health Organization (WHO) with pledges on Wednesday to investigate claims of sexual exploitation by aid workers in the Democratic Republic of Congo uncovered by the Thomson Reuters Foundation and The New Humanitarian.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) and children's agency UNICEF said they would investigate after 51 women accused mainly foreign aid workers of sexual abuse during the 2018-2020 Ebola crisis. The majority of the women - many of whose accounts were backed up by aid agency drivers and local NGO workers - said numerous men had either propositioned them, forced them to have sex in exchange for a job or ended contracts when they refused.

Five of seven U.N. agencies and NGOs named by women in the nearly year-long investigation have now launched inquiries, including World Vision and medical NGO ALIMA. Other groups named in the expose were Oxfam and Medecins Sans Frontieres. The U.N. and NGOs have vowed for years to ramp up efforts to crack down on sex abuse and exploitation scandals that have shaken the sector but reports of such behaviour continue to surface, denting the trust of local people, donors, taxpayers.

The IOM said its director general had ordered an immediate investigation, while UNICEF said it had launched an inquiry and was sending a team to the area to help. "UNICEF is appalled that people who identify as UNICEF workers have reportedly committed abuse against vulnerable women in the Democratic Republic of the Congo," the agency said in a statement, urging anyone with information to come forward.

"Our team on the ground is doing a thorough assessment of the facts and will be joined by additional colleagues to seek further detailed information about what has happened." "WE NEED TO DO MORE"

When approached with the results of the investigation, UNICEF said it had received three reports of sexual exploitation or abuse involving partner organisations in the Ebola crisis which did not overlap with three uncovered by reporters. The IOM said it received one complaint in Congo since 2017 but it did not say whether it was linked to the Ebola crisis. Reporters uncovered one claim against IOM.

"Such abuses by U.N. personnel and other humanitarian workers are an outrageous breach of trust with those we are mandated to support, often in very trying humanitarian circumstances," the IOM said in a statement. "IOM is determined to investigate and eradicate these shocking abuses wherever and whenever they occur including in this particular instance."

The largest number of accusations - made by 30 women - involved men who identified themselves as being with the WHO. Some women were cooks, cleaners and community outreach workers hired on short-term contracts, earning $50 to $100 a month - more than twice the normal wage.

The WHO has ordered an inquiry on the back of the investigation, saying all claims would be "robustly investigated" and anyone found involved face serious consequences, including instant dismissal. The IOM and UNICEF said they were continuously working to improve their systems to tackle sexual exploitation and abuse, with stronger reporting tools, staff training, and awareness raising, but that they knew it was insufficient.

"It is clear that this is not enough. We need to do more, especially at the community level," said UNICEF. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for the allegations to be "investigated fully".

None of the women interviewed for the investigation said they were aware of confidential hotlines, mailboxes, or other mechanisms set up to handle complaints. Most were also too afraid of reprisals to speak out or too ashamed. "We are committed to improving our reporting mechanisms to ensure confidence in the system and that victims are fully aware that they can report such allegations without fear of retribution," the IOM said.

Jane Connors, the U.N. Victims' Advocate based in New York, said she would work with colleagues in Congo to provide medical care, psychosocial support and legal assistance to the victims. "My deepest concern is that victims of these distressing allegations receive the support and assistance they require," Connors said.

TRENDING

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

Microsoft Translator now supports 12 Indian languages including Assamese

Uganda: Cabinet approves plan to construct roads linking with Eastern DR Congo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Google unveils latest Pixel phone, rolls out new TV service

Google will try to make a bigger splash in the smartphone market with a cheaper high-end model while it also aims to expand its presence on bigger screens with a new TV service. The products unveiled Wednesday focus on two areas where Googl...

NHRC notice to UP govt, state police chief over gang rape of Dalit woman

The NHRC has issued notices to the Uttar Pradesh government and the states police chief in connection with the gang rape of a 19-year-old Dalit women in Hathras district, officials said on Wednesday. The woman, who was battling for her life...

U.S. airline aid hopes fade on signs Republicans, Democrats far apart

Hopes for another 25 billion in airline aid before midnight Wednesday - the deadline for mass furloughs of airline employees - dimmed after Washington leaders said there was still more work to do on a broad coronavirus relief package. Senat...

Huawei CFO lawyers say Trump's comments have tainted U.S. extradition case

Lawyers for Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou told a court on Wednesday that U.S. President Donald Trumps comments on her extradition justified adding an extra allegation to the abuse of process claims during her arrest. The argum...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020