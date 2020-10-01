Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cyprus demands Turkey sanctions at EU summit, stalls on Belarus

It added that "restrictive measures" should be imposed without delay. But a senior Cypriot diplomat told Reuters the summit was headed for an impasse if the EU did not send a message to Turkey that Ankara's oil and gas exploration along the coast of the Mediterranean island is unacceptable.

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2020 15:46 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 15:46 IST
Cyprus demands Turkey sanctions at EU summit, stalls on Belarus

Cyprus defied mounting pressure on Thursday to approve European Union sanctions on Belarus ahead of a summit, urging fellow EU governments to also sanction Turkey over its oil and gas drilling in the Mediterranean. Meeting in Brussels for a two-day summit, leaders are set to confront Cyprus, one the EU's smallest members, which is accused of holding up approval of economic sanctions on Belarus. The sanctions plan follows an election in August that the West and the opposition say was rigged.

While Britain and Canada have gone ahead with punitive measures on Minsk to show support for pro-democracy protests, the impasse in the 27-country EU, where decisions are taken by unanimity, has cost the bloc credibility, diplomats said. The summit gets underway at 1400 GMT.

"We expect that it (the summit) will be the tipping point for the decision on sanctions against Belarus authorities," Gitanas Nauseda, the president of Lithuania, where Belarus' main opposition leader has fled to exile, said ahead of the meeting. Draft conclusions prepared for the summit said EU leaders condemned unacceptable violence against peaceful protesters in Belarus and did not recognise the election results. It added that "restrictive measures" should be imposed without delay.

But a senior Cypriot diplomat told Reuters the summit was headed for an impasse if the EU did not send a message to Turkey that Ankara's oil and gas exploration along the coast of the Mediterranean island is unacceptable. "To release the Belarus file we have to have an agreement on our proposals as well," the diplomat said, adding that Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades met Charles Michel, who will chair the two-day summit, on Wednesday to lay out Nicosia's position.

"I imagine there will be a long discussion in the European Council (summit). I'm not excluding that something might come out of it but, as of now, I wouldn't put money on having a happy outcome." The draft summit conclusions had no agreed line on Turkey, as Germany does not want to disrupt separate talks between Ankara and Athens, also over oil and gas drilling, by imposing EU sanctions.

WANING INFLUENCE The economically powerful EU sees itself as a beacon of democracy and human rights, eager to influence international events through its soft power that transformed former communist neighbours into thriving market economies.

But its unanimity rule in foreign policy and its strained relationship with Turkey have raised questions about the EU's ability to exert influence internationally. Weakened in foreign policy by Britain's departure from the EU -- a subject that will feature on the second day of the summit -- the EU is being pulled in different directions by France's tough stance on Turkey and Germany's push for dialogue.

Hungary is also wary of angering Ankara, which is sheltering millions of Syrians under a 2016 migration deal with the EU. EU diplomats say a solution could involve a promise to Cyprus for tough sanctions on Turkey in the future.

"The idea is to threaten Turkey with retaliatory measures if it continues with drilling and other provocations in Cypriot and Greek waters," a second senior EU diplomat said. "This is meant to offer guarantees to Cyprus and convince Nicosia to lift its veto on Belarus sanctions." (Additional reporting by Francesco Guarascio, Philip Blenkinsop, Jan Strupczewski in Brussels and Sabine Siebold in Berlin, writing by Robin Emmott; Editing by Catherine Evans)

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Tractors are as sacred to farmers as weapons are to soldiers and burning them is like insulting our farmers: Singh.

Tractors are as sacred to farmers as weapons are to soldiers and burning them is like insulting our farmers Singh....

COLUMN-Will coronavirus trigger a megacity exodus? Kemp

The coronavirus epidemic and its aftermath have prompted a rush of news stories about residents fleeing large cities to start a new, healthier and less crowded life in smaller cities, towns and rural areas.Megacities in the advanced economi...

India says three soldiers killed by Pakistani fire in Kashmir

Three Indian soldiers were killed on Thursday in what an army spokesman described as an unprovoked firing of weapons by Pakistani forces at the border in the disputed region of Kashmir, in a fresh eruption of tensions.Firing frequently erup...

Indian-origin doctors welcome UK's exemption scheme for 'unfair' surcharge

The UK government on Thursday set out details of a new exemption and reimbursement scheme for the Immigration Health Surcharge IHS paid in by foreign healthcare professionals, which had been branded as unfair and impacted thousands of India...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020