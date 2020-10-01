Left Menu
Development News Edition

Life Mission:Kerala HC allows CBI to continue with probe

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 01-10-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 18:13 IST
Life Mission:Kerala HC allows CBI to continue with probe
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Kerala High Court on Thursday allowed the CBI to continue with its probe into the 'Life Mission', a state housing project envisaging total housing for the homeless, for alleged violation of Foreign Contribution (Regulations) Act. The court said the CBI is doing the preliminary probe and asked the Life Mission to cooperate with the investigation.

Justice V G Arun listed the matter for further hearing on October 8. In an oral order, the court asked the investigation agency to continue with the probe.

The Kerala government had on Wednesday moved the Court seeking quashing of an FIR filed by the CBI, naming Life Mission for alleged violation of FCRA. The Life Mission CEO in his petition submitted that the FIR was "illegal, arbitrary and nothing but an abuse of the process of law and is, therefore, liable to be quashed." The CBI had filed an FIR in a Kochi court under Section 120 B of the IPC and Section 35 of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 on a complaint by Wadakancherry Congress MLA Anil Akkara, listing Santosh Eappen, Managing Director of Unitac Builder, Kochi, as the first accused and Sane Ventures as the second accused.

Akkara alleged that there has been violation of the FCRA act by the Life Mission, private companies and others. The Life Mission CEO submitted before the court that the complaint was that Unitac and Sane Ventures, two companies which had undertaken the construction based on the agreement entered into with them by Red Crescent, had directly accepted foreign contributions from Red Crescent, which is a foreign agency.

"The said allegation in the complaint and the FIR do not make out any offence under the Act," he had said in the petition. The petition also said the companies which signed an agreement with the Red Crescent do not come under the categories of persons prohibited from receiving any foreign contribution as per Section 3 of the FCRA.

It also said the registration of FIR "in haste, without even conducting any preliminary enquiry, clearly reveals the malafides behind the same...the CBI cannot investigate any offence other than the offence referred under the Act. The CBI probe, stretching beyond the offences under the Act, particularly going by the nature of the allegations in the complaint, is an attempt to overcome the statutory prescription mandated by Section 17 A of the Prevention of Corruption Act," the petition said.

The alleged FCRA violation and corruption in the project has snowballed into a major political issue with Opposition parties alleging that Swapna Suresh, a key accused in the gold smuggling case, had admitted before an NIA court that she had received Rs 1 crore as commission from the project. Red Crescent, an international humanitarian movement, had agreed to provide Rs 20 crore towards the Life Mission project.

The opposition has alleged that there was corruption involved in the selection of the contractor by Red Crescent.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Canadian teenager Fernandez reaches third round in Paris

Canadian 18-year-old Leylah Annie Fernandez reached the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time as she beat experienced Polona Hercog 6-4 3-6 6-1 at the French Open on Thursday. Fernandez, the youngest woman left in the draw after an...

NFL-Titans, Steelers game postponed again after more positive tests

The postponed Pittsburgh Steelers and Titans game that the National Football League had hoped to play earlier this week will be rescheduled to later this season after two more members of the Tennessee team tested positive for COVID-19. The ...

Suzuki Motorcycle sales dip 3 pc at 71,661 units in September

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd SMIPL on Thursday reported a 2.71 per cent dip in total sales at 71,661 units for September. The company had sold 73,658 units sold in September last year, SMIPL said in a statement.We have already witnessed ...

TN hopeful of getting IGST arrears soon

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday said it is hopeful of getting its pending Integrated Goods and Services Tax IGST dues from the Centre, to the tune of Rs 4,321 crore for 2017-18, at the earliest. Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar, deputed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020