Gujarat bags first prize under campaign to maintain community toilets

The central government campaign aimed at mobilising districts, blocks and villages to build, paint and maintain their community toilets. "Top awards were conferred upon Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and others," the ministry said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-10-2020 21:22 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 21:08 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Gujarat has won the first prize in the state category of a six-month-long campaign that aimed at mobilising resources to construct and maintain community toilets, the Jal Shakti Ministry said Friday. The Swachh Sundar Samudayik Shauchalaya campaign was launched on November 1, 2019, and continued till April 30, 2020. The central government campaign aimed at mobilising districts, blocks and villages to build, paint and maintain their community toilets.

"Top awards were conferred upon Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and others," the ministry said in a statement. Gujarat was felicitated with the first prize in the state category; Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu, as best district; Khachrod, Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, as best block; and Chinnaur, (Salem) as the best gram panchayat under the campaign, it said.

Under the week-long Gandagi Se Mukt campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 8, Telangana received the top award for maximum Shramdaan participation, while Haryana was felicitated with the top award for declaring maximum open defecation-free plus villages. Moga district in Punjab received the top award for maximum information, education and communication messages through wall paintings, the ministry added.

