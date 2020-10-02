Two arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in MP
Two men have been arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district, police said on Friday. The accused accosted her in her village on Monday night, and took her into a forested area at knife point and raped her, she told the police. "We launched a manhunt and arrested the duo on Thursday from the wooded area," the police officer said..PTI | Satna | Updated: 02-10-2020 22:59 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 22:59 IST
Two men have been arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district, police said on Friday. Lalla Kol (22) and Indrabhan Kol (25) were booked for gang-rape under section 376 of IPC and also under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, said inspector K K Sharma.
The girl, who is 16 years old, had lodged the complaint on Wednesday. The accused accosted her in her village on Monday night, and took her into a forested area at knife point and raped her, she told the police.
"We launched a manhunt and arrested the duo on Thursday from the wooded area," the police officer said..
- READ MORE ON:
- Lalla Kol