Left Menu
Development News Edition

Blasphemy convictions spark Nigerian debate over sharia law

and reduce the punishment," said Adeyemi, clad in a white robe and sitting on the concrete floor of a half-built Abuja mosque where moments earlier he had led more than a dozen men in prayer. Sharia, or Islamic religious law, is applied in 12 of Nigeria's 36 states, raising questions about the compatibility of two legal systems where sharia courts operate alongside secular ones.

Reuters | Updated: 03-10-2020 13:52 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 13:48 IST
Blasphemy convictions spark Nigerian debate over sharia law
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Fuad Adeyemi, an imam in Nigeria's capital Abuja, respects those who believe that a 22-year-old man accused of sharing a blasphemous message on WhatsApp should be punished. But he thinks the death sentence is too harsh. He was referring to a ruling handed to Yahaya Aminu Sharif by a sharia court in the northern state of Kano in August. On the same day, the court sentenced a 13-year-old boy, Omar Farouq, to 10 years in prison, also for blasphemy.

The sentences caused an international outcry and sparked a broader debate in Nigeria about the role of Islamic law in a country roughly evenly split between a predominantly Muslim north and mainly Christian south. "They should review the judgment ... and reduce the punishment," said Adeyemi, clad in a white robe and sitting on the concrete floor of a half-built Abuja mosque where moments earlier he had led more than a dozen men in prayer.

Sharia, or Islamic religious law, is applied in 12 of Nigeria's 36 states, raising questions about the compatibility of two legal systems where sharia courts operate alongside secular ones. Kola Alapinni, a lawyer representing both Sharif and Farouq, told Reuters that appeals against the convictions had been lodged at the Kano state high court, although no dates for the hearings had yet been set.

He said the move was made on the grounds that sharia courts of appeal do not have criminal jurisdiction. Any further appeals should, he added, be held in secular courts up to the Supreme Court, the country's highest legal authority. "We are a secular country," said Alapinni, one of a team of lawyers working on behalf of the Lagos-based Foundation for Religious Freedom rights group, referring to the country's secular constitution.

"Nigeria is a multi-ethnic, multi-religious nation where everybody is welcome." The convictions were condemned by some rights groups, the United Nations and the head of Poland's Auschwitz Memorial.

In Nigeria, they divided opinion on social media and in the street. "How does Sharia law even exist alongside Nigeria's Constitution?" posted a Twitter user called Obi.

In Abuja, Nigeria's capital city built in the middle of the country to promote unity, insurance executive Hamid Abubakar took a different view. One of dozens of Muslim men who gathered beside a busy road to perform prayers outdoors, Abubakar said he believed the punishments were "in order", and sharia's role in Nigeria should be respected. He also warned against Western interference.

"People should not come to others' faith and push their thinking," he said.

TRENDING

First Direct Observation of Exoplanet Beta Pictoris c

India, Germany to hold talks on Oct 6 on resumption of flights

Recipe is different, but titan has ingredients for life

Science News Roundup: David Attenborough leads call for world to invest $500 billion; Zimbabwe suspects bacterial disease behind elephant deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

MP cop held for not registering complaint of 'rape victim'

A policeman has been arrested in Madhya Pradeshs Narsinghpur district for allegedly not registering a Dalit rape victims complaint about four days, following which she ended her life, a top officer said on Saturday. The arrest was made afte...

Centre in SC agrees to waive compound interest on loans up to Rs 2 cr for six-months

In a relief to individual borrowers and medium and small industries, the Centre has agreed in the Supreme Court to waive compound interest interest on interest charged on loans of up to Rs 2 crores for a six-month moratorium period announce...

Pak PM Khan asks party leaders for legal strategy to bring back Sharif from UK

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked his party leaders to devise a legal strategy to bring back former premier Nawaz Sharif from the UK as in the absence of an extradition treaty between the two countries it would be difficult to g...

Farm budget increased 11 fold to Rs 1.34 lakh cr from FY10 : Gangwar

Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar on Saturday said budget of the agriculture ministry has been increased 11 fold to Rs 1.34 lakh crore from Rs 12,000 crore in 2009-10 during the UPA regime, which reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modis commitm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020