Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam: 3 boys drown while bathing in river

The incident happened in Patharghat village in Kokrajhar police station area on Friday when the boys were bathing in the Gaurang river, they said. They were identified as Sujan Barman (10), Siba Barman (7) and Manoj Dey (9), police said.

PTI | Kokrajhar | Updated: 03-10-2020 19:57 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 19:57 IST
Assam: 3 boys drown while bathing in river

Three boys drowned in a river in Assam's Kokrajhar district, police said on Saturday. The incident happened in Patharghat village in Kokrajhar police station area on Friday when the boys were bathing in the Gaurang river, they said.

They were identified as Sujan Barman (10), Siba Barman (7) and Manoj Dey (9), police said. Their family members with the help of police could recover the bodies of Sujan and Siba on Friday, while Manoj's body was fished out on Saturday morning, they added.

TRENDING

First Direct Observation of Exoplanet Beta Pictoris c

India, Germany to hold talks on Oct 6 on resumption of flights

EMA committee probes possible kidney injury from Gilead's remdesivir

Science News Roundup: David Attenborough leads call for world to invest $500 billion; Zimbabwe suspects bacterial disease behind elephant deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Pope signs new encyclical, but is title inclusive enough?

Pope Francis travelled outside Rome on Saturday for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic broke out to sign his latest encyclical in the crypt where St. Francis of Assisi is buried. The encyclical, titled Fratelli Tutti Brothers All...

SAD seeks SC-monitored probe into Hathras incident

Shiromani Akali Dal SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday sought a Supreme Court-monitored inquiry into the Hathras incident in Uttar Pradesh. Badal, who had recently snapped ties with the BJP-led NDA, accused the Uttar Pradesh governme...

Study focuses on bacterium linked to deadly childhood disorder

Scientists have discovered bacteria linked to post-infectious hydrocephalus PIH, the most common cause of pediatric hydrocephalus worldwide. Results of the study led by Pennsylvania State University with the Center for Infection and Immunit...

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka travel to Hathras, meet victim's family

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday evening met the family of the Dalit woman who died after alleged gangrape this week, triggering a nationwide outrage. Uttar Pradesh authorities had scuttled an earlier atte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020