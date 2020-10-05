Ink thrown at AAP MP Sanjay Singh in Hathras
When Singh was about to speak to mediapersons from TV news channels, a man threw ink on his white kurta while shouting "PFI dalal wapas jao". The Popular Front of India (PFI) is an extremist and militant Islamic fundamentalist organisation. Singh sat in his car and left the spot immediately after the incident. Visuals of the occurrence went viral on the electronic media.PTI | Hathras | Updated: 05-10-2020 16:14 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 16:08 IST
Ink was thrown on Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh in Hathras on Monday when he was leading a party delegation to the village of the Dalit woman who recently died after being allegedly gang-raped. When Singh was about to speak to media persons from TV news channels, a man threw ink on his white kurta while shouting "PFI Dalal wapas jao".
The Popular Front of India (PFI) is an extremist and militant Islamic fundamentalist organization. Singh sat in his car and left the spot immediately after the incident.
Visuals of the occurrence went viral on the electronic media. Singh is among the several political leaders who have visited Hathras to meet the family members of the 19-year-old Dalit woman who died on September 29 after she was allegedly raped by four upper-caste men.
- READ MORE ON:
- Dalit
- Sanjay Singh
- Hathras
- Singh
- Islamic
ALSO READ
Delhi govt working out modalities to ramp up RT-PCR testing: Official
Air tickets: SC asks Centre to clarify on modalities of refund to passengers, agents
NHRC notice to UP govt, state police chief over gang rape of Dalit woman
More suspects on radar in Dalit activist's killing: Guj police
UP govt anti-poor, Dalit: Digvijaya Singh