Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkish drill ship heads back to Turkey from off Cyprus - data

A Turkish drill ship has left the area where it was operating southwest of Cyprus and reached Turkey's coast, Refinitiv Eikon shipping data showed on Monday, in a move the European Union said would help to ease tensions in the east Mediterranean. EU member Cyprus' internationally recognised Greek Cypriot government has long been at odds with Turkey over the demarcation of maritime waters and other issues.

Reuters | Updated: 05-10-2020 17:06 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 16:57 IST
Turkish drill ship heads back to Turkey from off Cyprus - data
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

A Turkish drill ship has left the area where it was operating southwest of Cyprus and reached Turkey's coast, Refinitiv Eikon shipping data showed on Monday, in a move the European Union said would help to ease tensions in the east Mediterranean.

EU member Cyprus' internationally recognised Greek Cypriot government has long been at odds with Turkey over the demarcation of maritime waters and other issues. Turkish vessels began drilling for oil and gas near Cyprus last year. EU leaders last Friday assured Cyprus that the bloc would punish Turkey if it continues drilling in disputed Mediterranean areas, after resisting Cypriot calls to impose sanctions on Ankara.

The vessel Yavuz began operations off the southwest of Cyprus which were then extended until Oct. 12, in a move described by Greece, a close ally of Cyprus, as provocative. Yavuz had first begun operations east of Cyprus in July 2019. However, ship tracking data showed Yavuz as being near the port of Tasucu in Turkey's Mersin province on Monday morning, after it departed on Sunday from the area southwest of Cyprus.

Welcoming the news, a spokesman for the EU executive, the European Commission, said: "The departure constitutes another welcome step towards de-escalation in the eastern Mediterranean and we hope for similar and further moves in this direction." "It's an important signal," he told a regular briefing.

Turkish seismic research vessel Barbaros Hayrettin Pasa remains off southeastern Cyprus and its operations there have been extended to Oct. 18. Regional tensions simmered after Turkish and Greek frigates collided at sea in August near a Turkish exploration vessel, but calmed down after Turkey and Greece agreed to resume "exploratory talks" that ended in 2016.

NATO announced last Thursday that Greece and Turkey, both alliance members, had set up a "military de-confliction mechanism" to avoid accidental clashes at sea. The island of Cyprus was split after a 1974 Turkish invasion spurred by a brief coup engineered by the military then ruling Greece.

Turkey has no diplomatic relations with Cyprus and instead recognises a breakaway Turkish Cypriot state in the north of the island. (Additional reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu Writing by Daren Butler Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Gareth Jones)

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Business as usual? Scant enforcement of Madrid's new lockdown

Madrid residents were largely coming-and-going as normal on Monday despite a prohibition on non-essential travel in the first European capital to return to lockdown due to the resurgent coronavirus. Police said 300 officers were manning 60 ...

Harness ‘transformative potential’ of urbanization for people and planet

The need is all the more pressing given the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact, UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres outlined in a message.Access to clean water and sanitation, along with social distancing, are key responses to the pandemic. ...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Egypt unveils 59 ancient coffins in major archaeological discoveryEgypt on Saturday put on show dozens of coffins belonging to priests and clerks from the 26th dynasty nearly 2,500 year...

Huge questions for UK govt after virus cases triple in days

The British government faced huge questions Monday over its coronavirus testing system after a big increase in the number of positive cases over the weekend that was blamed on a technical glitch. The main opposition Labour Party has asked t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020