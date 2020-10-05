Minor girl goes missing in J&K's Rajouri

Minor girl goes missing in J&K's RajouriPTI | Jammu | Updated: 05-10-2020 19:40 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 19:31 IST
A minor girl went missing on Monday after getting separated from her father in a village in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
Shahida Kouser, a resident of Bhangai village, was accompanying her father Mohammad Azam when she went missing from Gazali Chowk in Thanamandi area in the morning, a police official said.
Efforts are on to trace the girl, the official said, and sought help from people in locating her.
- READ MORE ON:
- Shahida Kouser
- Mohammad Azam