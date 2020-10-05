Minor girl goes missing in J&K's Rajouri

A minor girl went missing on Monday after getting separated from her father in a village in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Shahida Kouser, a resident of Bhangai village, was accompanying her father Mohammad Azam when she went missing from Gazali Chowk in Thanamandi area in the morning, a police official said.

Efforts are on to trace the girl, the official said, and sought help from people in locating her.