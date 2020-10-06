Left Menu
Delhi man stabbed to death for resisting snatching bid

When Aniruddh tried to stop the attacker, he injured him also, according to police. The accused had come on foot and managed to escape from the spot with the snatched mobile phone soon after the incident, police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2020 00:58 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 00:58 IST
A 24-year-old civil defence volunteer was stabbed to death by two persons when he tried to resist a bid to snatch his mobile phone in central Delhi, police said on Monday. The victim, Aman, lived at East Delhi's New Ashok Nagar, they said.

Aman, along with his friends Aniruddh (22), Hari Om and Raju, was walking on the GB Road around 11.30 pm on Sunday when a person tried to snatch his mobile phone. Aman caught hold of the snatcher and started beating him up. In the meantime, the snatcher's accomplice stabbed him with a knife. When Aniruddh tried to stop the attacker, he injured him also, according to police.

The accused had come on foot and managed to escape from the spot with the snatched mobile phone soon after the incident, police said. Both the injured were rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital, where Aman was declared brought dead, while Aniruddh was discharged after undergoing treatment for the injuries, a senior police officer said.

"We received information at 1.54 am from RML hospital through our duty constable," Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Sanjay Bhatia said. A case was registered under IPC sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 397 (robbery or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) at the Kamla Market police station and an investigation was underway, he added. During the enquiry, it was learnt that all the four friends had planned to meet at ITO around 11 pm. Aman and Aniruddh were on their motorcycle and their other two friends took an auto to GB Road. Soon after Aman and Aniruddh reached the spot, they were attacked by snatchers.

As both the men collapsed, their friends who arrived in an auto fled from the area. But Aniruddh rushed Aman to the hospital. "We are checking CCTV cameras but have not found any footages of the incident yet. Local area criminals are being rounded up for questioning. Technical surveillance is also being mounted to track the snatched mobile phone of the deceased," the police official added.

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

