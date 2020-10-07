Pak violates ceasefire in Uri sector

Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday by firing mortars. The Indian Army gave a befitting response to the ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops.

"Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along LoC in Uri Sector, Baramulla district today morning by firing mortars and other weapons," defence spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said. No casualties have been reported in the incident so far.