Appeals court: Trump must turn over taxes to prosecutor
President Donald Trump's accountant must turn over his tax records to a New York state prosecutor, an appeals court ruled Wednesday. A Justice Department spokesperson said the department was reviewing the ruling. The Supreme Court in July ruled 7-2 against the president.PTI | Newyork | Updated: 07-10-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 19:56 IST
President Donald Trump's accountant must turn over his tax records to a New York state prosecutor, an appeals court ruled Wednesday. The 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said a stay of a lower-court decision will remain in effect so Trump's lawyers can appeal the ruling to the US Supreme Court.
A district court judge had rejected their renewed efforts to invalidate a subpoena that the office of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr issued to Trump's accounting firm. A Justice Department spokesperson said the department was reviewing the ruling.
The Supreme Court in July ruled 7-2 against the president. It is down to eight justices after the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The matter may not be fully resolved before the November election.
