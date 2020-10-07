Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ex-CBI director commits suicide: Officials

The body of Kumar (69), a 1973-batch IPS officer, was found hanging at his residence in Brockhurst, near Chhota Shimla, in the evening, they added. Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu, Shimla Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohit Chawla and other senior police officials reached the spot.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2020 23:31 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 23:08 IST
Ex-CBI director commits suicide: Officials
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

Former CBI director Ashwani Kumar allegedly committed suicide by hanging at his residence in Shimla on Wednesday, officials said. The body of Kumar (69), a 1973-batch IPS officer, was found hanging at his residence in Brockhurst, near Chhota Shimla, in the evening, they added.

Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu, Shimla Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohit Chawla and other senior police officials reached the spot. A forensic team has also reached the spot.

"We recovered a suicide note, in which he had written he is embarking on a new journey. His family members were present when he went inside the room, locked it and committed suicide by hanging himself with a nylon rope. The family does not suspect any foul play. We have seized the items in the room. The post-mortem will be conducted on Thursday morning," the DGP told PTI. A preliminary probe indicates that a sudden change in Kumar's active life over the last six months because of confinement at home could be a probable reason behind the drastic move, but the police are looking into all probabilities, the officials said.

One of his neighbours told PTI that Kumar had gone for his evening walk as usual. After returning home, he went to the attic, where he hanged himself. The body was first found by a family member, who went to the attic to call Kumar for dinner, the neighbour said. Kumar is survived by his wife and son.

He is remembered by his former colleagues and even the present officers as a soft-spoken gentleman who always wore a graceful smile. A resident of Nahan in Himachal Pradesh, Kumar became the director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 2008, succeeding Vijay Shanker in the midst of the agency's probe into the Aarushi Talwar murder case, which was hogging media headlines.

He had also served in the Special Protection Group elite force, which primarily guards the prime minister, and was appointed as the governor of Nagaland in 2013 by the UPA government, the officials said. A former DGP of Himachal Pradesh, Kumar was presently the vice chancellor of a private university in Shimla, they added.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

Why It's Okay to Not Be Okay’s renewal for Season 2 seems difficult

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Texas prosecutor says probe of police shooting of Black man will go to grand jury

A Texas prosecutor said he will have a grand jury weigh whether to indict a white police officer charged with murdering a 31-year-old Black man, the latest shooting to trigger unrest over police brutality and racism in the United States. Wo...

Need thorough investigation of Sivasankar in gold smuggling

The Enforcement Directorate has said a thorough investigation of suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar is required in the Kerala gold smuggling case as he allegedly facilitated opening a locker in a bank for prime accused Swapna Suresh. The lo...

Thousands evacuated after fire at Russian military arsenal

A fire engulfed a military arsenal in western Russia on Wednesday, triggering huge explosions that have injured at least six and prompted the evacuation of thousands of residents from nearby villages, officials said. Authorities said that t...

Only mass movement can defeat COVID, says Gehlot, welcomes Centre's 'jan andolan'

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday welcomed the Centres decision to launch an awareness campaign to check the spread of novel coronavirus, saying the pandemic can be defeated only with a mass movement. Prime Minister Narendr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020