POCSO case accused gives police the slip

Kollam, Oct 8 (PT) A POCSO case accused, who was taken into custody from Kulathupuzha near here on Thursday, escaped while being brought to the station,police said. Badusha (25), a Thrissur native, was an accused in a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act registered in Palakkad district,they said.

Police received information that he was staying at a relative's place and took him into custody,but he escaped while alighting from an autorickshaw in which he was being brought to the station,they said. A search has been launched to trace him, police added.