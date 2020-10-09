Nigeria: Gas plant explosion in the Baruwa community, Lagos kill 8 people

Eight people on October 8 have been confirmed dead after a gas plant explosion in the Baruwa community, Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State.

In a statement issued by Director General/Chief Executive Officer, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu as quoted said casualties still being assessed, 8 fatalities identified so far.

Oke-Osanyintolu affirmed that the explosion occurred around 5.45 in the morning of Thursday. According to the statement, 25 houses mostly bungalows,16 lock-up shops1 Primary School were affected.

He noted that firefighters and rescue workers continue to operate at the incident scene. The gas emission has been identified and curtailed while damping down is ongoing.

Dr. Oke-Osanyintolu said the post-disaster assessment will be carried out and further updates provided.

Men of the Lagos Fire Service and the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency were on the ground to put off the inferno

Meanwhile, Bisi Yusuf, a lawmaker representing Alimosho Constituency in the Lagos State House of Assembly sympathized with the families who lost their loved ones in the gas explosion.

"Early this morning, I got red alert information about a fire incident emanating from Bestroof Gas Plant, Unity Bus-Stop, Fatade, Baruwa, Lagos," he said.

"On getting there, I met the first responders (Men of the Lagos State Fire Service, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, and other security personnel) curtaining the spread of the inferno while maintaining peace and order within the perimeter. I must commend their collective efforts, but unfortunately, some lives and properties were lost.

"We have lost so much recently, and we could possibly lose more if we don't take that drastic move on checking what the cause is & its effects on the lives of the people.

"It is a matter of urgent importance and I will put up my light to add my voice on the floor at next plenary.

"I wish to condone with the families who lost their loved ones in this inferno.