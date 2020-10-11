Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBI takes over Hathras case probe

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2020 13:12 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 13:12 IST
CBI takes over Hathras case probe

The CBI registered an FIR early Sunday morning and took over investigation into the alleged gangrape and murder of a Dalit woman last month in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh, officials said. The central probe agency registered the FIR under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections related to gangrape and murder among others, and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

It assigned the case to its Ghaziabad unit with a special team to investigate the ghastly crime, they said. The 19-year old woman was allegedly raped by four men on September 14. She succumbed to severe assault injuries at a Delhi hospital a fortnight later which was followed by a hushed up cremation at night allegedly forced by the district administration.

The brutal injuries suffered by the woman and the administration's move to cremate her body late at night triggered massive outrage among people resulting in a pitched political battle from Delhi to Hathras, a city known for its satire and asafoetida. The political slugfest was further perpetuated after the state police's statement that it had not found any evidence of rape.

Faced with public anger and the opposition's protests over the Dalit teenager's alleged rape and murder by upper caste men, the state government had finally decided to hand over the case to the CBI which was referred to the probe agency by a central government notification on Saturday. The officer concerned of the Uttar Pradesh police had registered a case of attempt to murder on a statement by the victim's brother who, as per the FIR at Chandpa police station, had said the accused had tried to strangulate his sister in a millet field and escaped when she raised an alarm.

The notification issued by the centre on the request of the state government had asked the CBI to probe rape, murder and atrocity and "any attempt, abetment and/or conspiracy, in relation to or in connection with such offence(s) and/or for any other offence committed in the course of the same transaction or arising out of the same facts".  "The complainant had alleged that on September 14, 2020 the accused tried to strangulate his sister in the millet field. The case has been registered by CBI on the request of Uttar Pradesh Government and further Notification from Government of India," CBI Spokesperson RK Gaur said.  Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sharpened his attack on the Yogi Adityanath dispensation over the alleged rape and murder of the Dalit woman. In a tweet, he said, "The CM & his police say no one was raped because for them, and many other Indians, she was NO ONE".

The former Congress chief also said the "shameful truth" was that many Indians do not consider Dalits, Muslims and tribals to be human. He also tagged a media report which asked why police was denying rape when the woman had repeatedly reported that she was raped.

TRENDING

Fashion retailers likely to witness 35 to 42 pc dip in FY21 revenues: ICRA

World News Roundup: Dutch hit daily record with around 6,500 new coronavirus cases; Face masks made compulsory in public in Tehran as COVID toll rises and more

Delta leaves soggy mess in already storm-battered Louisiana

NIT Hamirpur director terminated with immediate effect

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Japan coast guard says Chinese vessels sail near disputed East China Sea islands

Japans Coast Guard said on Sunday that two Chinese vessels entered what Japan considers its territorial waters near disputed islands in the East China Sea.It marked the 21st time this year that Chinese boats have entered Japanese waters and...

Sailing-America's Cup holders capsize in practice -report

Americas Cup holders Team New Zealand have flipped their first generation AC75 foiling monohull while training in heavy conditions, domestic media said. Saturdays incident was the second time the team have flipped Te Aihe, as their yacht is...

'SVAMITVA' scheme shows rural India has taken huge leap towards self-reliance: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas SVAMITVA scheme shows that rural India has taken a huge leap towards self-reliance as nobody could eye the prope...

Cricket-Chantam to be first Thai in Women's T20 Challenge

Nattakan Chantam will become the first player from Thailand to feature in the Womens T20 Challenge to be played in the United Arab Emirates from Nov. 4 to 9, the organising Indian cricket board BCCI said on Sunday.The three-team tournament ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020