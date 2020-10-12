Construct self-sustaining public conveniences across UT: JK LG

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday called for developing self-sustaining public conveniences across the union territory. Sinha, who chaired a meeting here to discuss the modalities for improving the public convenience services in J-K, set a target of constructing 700-800 such facilities within three months. He laid special emphasis on improving public conveniences and infrastructure for the general public, especially in major cities, towns and along the highways

The Lt Governor directed the officers concerned to identify large stretches of major roads and plan the construction of public conveniences infrastructure on the basis of standard designs, a common theme, and common branding. He also asked the officers to have a provision for the construction of stalls of consumable items and install water ATMs for making the public conveniences self-sufficient.