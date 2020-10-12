Left Menu
Development News Edition

Construct self-sustaining public conveniences across UT: JK LG

Srinagar, Oct 12 (PTI)  Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday called for developing self-sustaining public conveniences across the union territory. He also asked the officers to have a provision for the construction of stalls of consumable items and install water ATMs for making the public conveniences self-sufficient.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 12-10-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 18:24 IST
Construct self-sustaining public conveniences across UT: JK LG
Manoj Sinha Image Credit: IANS

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday called for developing self-sustaining public conveniences across the union territory. Sinha, who chaired a meeting here to discuss the modalities for improving the public convenience services in J-K, set a target of constructing 700-800 such facilities within three months. He laid special emphasis on improving public conveniences and infrastructure for the general public, especially in major cities, towns and along the highways

The Lt Governor directed the officers concerned to identify large stretches of major roads and plan the construction of public conveniences infrastructure on the basis of standard designs, a common theme, and common branding. He also asked the officers to have a provision for the construction of stalls of consumable items and install water ATMs for making the public conveniences self-sufficient.

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

More synchronized action needed to tackle COVID crisis - IMF's Georgieva

The international community needs to do more to tackle the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis, the head of the International Monetary Fund said on Monday. We are going to continue to push to do even more, IMF Managing Director Kristali...

‘Staggering’ rise in climate emergencies in last 20 years, new disaster research shows

In an urgent call for countries to prepare better for all catastrophic events from earthquakes and tsunamis to biological threats such as the new coronavirus data from the UN Office on Disaster Risk Reduction UNDRR indicates that wealth...

IPL 13: Krunal's spell made the difference, says Robin Singh

Mumbai Indians MI clinched a five-wicket win against Delhi Capitals on Sunday, and MI batting coach Robin Singh feels that all-rounder Krunal Pandya spell played a major role in the victory. Delhi Capitals had posted a total of 1624 in the ...

Mahindra rolls out BS-VI trims of Alfa three-wheeler

Mahindra Mahindra MM on Monday said it has launched BS-VI compliant variants of its three-wheeler brand Alfa, priced up to Rs 2.67 lakh ex-showroom Mumbai. The three-wheeler brand comes with four trims to cater to both passenger and cargo ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020