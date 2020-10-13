Nagorno-Karabakh says 17 more servicemen killed in fighting with Azerbaijan -Ifax

Ethnic Armenian officials in Nagorno-Karabakh said 17 more servicemen had been killed in fighting with Azerbaijan, bringing its total military death toll to 542 since fighting broke out on Sept. 27, Russia's Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday.

The fighting has surged to its worst level since the 1990s, when some 30,000 people were killed.

Also Read: Fiercest clashes since 1990s rage in Azerbaijan's ethnic Armenian enclave