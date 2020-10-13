Mortar shell defused near LoC in JK's Poonch

A mortar shell, which did not unexploded during cross-border shelling by Pakistan, was on Tuesday safely defused by army experts near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said

The shell was noticed lying in an open field at Khari Karmara by villagers, who informed the army, the officials said

They said the army's bomb disposal squad immediately rushed to the spot and the mortar shell was safely defused.