Mortar shell defused near LoC in JK's Poonch

Mortar shell defused near LoC in JK's PoonchPTI | Jammu | Updated: 13-10-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 19:00 IST
A mortar shell, which did not unexploded during cross-border shelling by Pakistan, was on Tuesday safely defused by army experts near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said
The shell was noticed lying in an open field at Khari Karmara by villagers, who informed the army, the officials said
They said the army's bomb disposal squad immediately rushed to the spot and the mortar shell was safely defused.