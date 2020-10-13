Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. slams Turkey's renewed seismic survey push in eastern Mediterranean

The United States on Tuesday slammed Turkey's renewed push to send a vessel to carry out seismic surveys in the eastern Mediterranean, accusing Ankara of unilaterally stoking tensions and "deliberately" complicating the resumption of talks with Greece.

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2020 20:58 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 20:16 IST
U.S. slams Turkey's renewed seismic survey push in eastern Mediterranean
Representative image Image Credit: centcom.mil

The United States on Tuesday slammed Turkey's renewed push to send a vessel to carry out seismic surveys in the eastern Mediterranean, accusing Ankara of unilaterally stoking tensions and "deliberately" complicating the resumption of talks with Greece. "The United States deplores Turkey's October 11 announcement of renewed Turkish survey activity in areas over which Greece asserts jurisdiction in the Eastern Mediterranean," State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement while urging Ankara to cease its survey activities.

"Coercion, threats, intimidation, and military activity will not resolve tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean. We urge Turkey to end this calculated provocation and immediately begin exploratory talks with Greece," she said. Tensions in the eastern Mediterranean have risen over claims and counter claims pitting Turkey against Greece and Cyprus to maritime areas thought to be rich in natural gas. Both Turkey and Greece are NATO allies.

On Monday, Turkish ship Oruc Reis set sail to carry out seismic surveys in the eastern Mediterranean, prompting Greece to issue a furious new demand for European Union sanctions on Ankara in a row over offshore exploration rights. France also expressed its concern after Oruc Reis began its voyage. Greece's foreign ministry described the move as a "major escalation" and a "direct threat to peace in the region". Turkey, meanwhile, accused Athens of fuelling tensions.

The Oruc Reis intends to carry out work south of the Greek island of Kastellorizo, which is close to Turkey's coast. Last month U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Cyprus and Greece, including the island of Crete in the eastern Mediterranean, as Washington lifted a 33-year embargo on "non lethal defence articles" applied on Cyprus in 1987, deepening its security cooperation with Nicosia. The move prompted an angry response from Turkey at the time.

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana MLAs allowed to use assembly flag on vehicle for identification

Haryana MLAs can now use a flag with the Vidhan Sabha logo on their vehicle so that they can be identified while travelling by road, Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said at the state assembly here on Tuesday. The flag was unveiled by Chief Ministe...

Bengaluru violence; preliminary chargesheet names former Congress Mayor Sampath Raj as an accused

The Central Crime Branch probing the August 11 violence here over an alleged inflammatory social media post, has filed a preliminary chargesheet in a local court, naming former Congress mayor R Sampath Raj as an accused. Besides Raj, Congre...

India and Norway aim to expand trade ties

India and Norway on Tuesday carried out a comprehensive review of their fast expanding relationship and resolved to further boost trade and investment ties. The two sides deliberated on a range of key issues at a virtual meeting of the Indi...

Cycling-Africa's only pro cycling team in race for survival

South Africa-based NTT Pro Cycling is in a three-week race to find a new sponsor or face the prospect of having to fold before the 2021 season, cutting off a path for riders from Africa to compete globally. Africas only professional racing ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020