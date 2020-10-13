Left Menu
Norway says Russia behind cyber attack against its parliament

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 13-10-2020 22:33 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 21:47 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Russia was behind a cyber attack launched against the Norwegian parliament in August, the Norwegian foreign minister said on Tuesday.

On Sept. 1, the Norwegian parliament said it had sustained a cyber attack during the previous week and that the email accounts of several lawmakers and employees had been hacked. "Based on the information available to the government, it is our assessment that Russia stood behind this activity," Ine Eriksen Soereide said in a statement.

The Russian foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment while officials at the embassy in Oslo were not immediately available for comment. When they announced the incident, Norwegian authorities did not say who they thought was behind the attack.

"The fact that we go out with an attribution is a strong signal... from Norwegian authorities," Soereide told reporters outside the ministry. Norway wanted to have a pragmatic relationship with Russia, but couldn't accept such attacks against its democratic institutions, she added, when asked whether the attack would have consequences for the relationship between Norway and Russia.

"We cannot accept that parliament is the subject of such attacks." Norway, which is a member of NATO, has a border with Russia in the Arctic.

