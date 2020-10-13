Left Menu
Development News Edition

Only a change in Turkey's stance can unlock Nagorno-Karabakh settlement - Armenian PM

Speaking at his official residence, a huge Soviet-era building in the centre of the Armenian capital Yerevan, Pashinyan accused Turkey of sabotaging the ceasefire and of trying to muscle its way into the wider South Caucasus region to further what he called its expansionist ambitions. "I'm convinced that for as long as Turkey's position remains unchanged, Azerbaijan will not stop fighting," Pashinyan said.

Reuters | Yerevan | Updated: 13-10-2020 22:48 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 22:01 IST
Only a change in Turkey's stance can unlock Nagorno-Karabakh settlement - Armenian PM
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@NikolPashinyan)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Tuesday he believed that only a change in Turkey's stance on Nagorno-Karabakh could prompt Azerbaijan to halt military action over the tiny region.

But, in his first interview since a ceasefire deal was agreed in the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh was agreed in Moscow on Saturday, he gave no indication to Reuters that he saw any sign of Ankara shifting its position. Since fighting flared on Sept. 27, Turkey has backed Azerbaijan strongly and said Armenian forces must leave the enclave, which is internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan but governed and populated by ethnic Armenians.

Turkey said on Tuesday it should play a role in international discussions on the conflict, something Yerevan opposes. The ceasefire, brokered by Russia, is already badly frayed, with both sides accusing the other of attacks and crimes against civilians. Speaking at his official residence, a huge Soviet-era building in the centre of the Armenian capital Yerevan, Pashinyan accused Turkey of sabotaging the ceasefire and of trying to muscle its way into the wider South Caucasus region to further what he called its expansionist ambitions.

"I'm convinced that for as long as Turkey's position remains unchanged, Azerbaijan will not stop fighting," Pashinyan said. Azerbaijan says it is open to the temporary humanitarian ceasefire agreed in Moscow to exchange prisoners and bodies of those killed in the fighting, but accuses Armenian forces of breaching it. Yerevan denies this.

Azerbaijan has said it envisages further fighting after the truce to capture more territory. Pashinyan said Turkey had stated publicly, before the ceasefire talks, that it believed Azerbaijan should keep fighting, and that Turkey's foreign minister had phoned the Azeri foreign minister after the deal.

Pashinyan suggested the purpose of the Turkish post-ceasefire call "was really an instruction not to dare under any circumstance to stop fighting". "EXPANSIONIST POLICY"

The Turkish foreign ministry said on the day of the call that the ceasefire would not be a lasting solution, and has since said Armenian forces should withdraw from Nagorno-Karabakh. "Turkey has come to the South Caucasus to continue the policy it is carrying out in the Mediterranean against Greece and Cyprus, or in Libya, or in Syria, or in Iraq. It is an expansionist policy," Pashinyan said.

"And the problem is that Armenians in the South Caucasus are the last remaining obstacle on its path to implement that expansionist policy." The fighting is the worst since a 1991-94 war over the territory that broke out as the Soviet Union collapsed, and killed about 30,000. It is being closely watched abroad, partly because of its proximity to Azeri energy pipelines to Europe and because of fears that Russia and Turkey could be drawn in.

Pashinyan reiterated accusations - denied by Ankara - that Turkey is carrying on the policies of the Ottoman Empire at the start of the 20th century, something he called a continuation of "the Armenian genocide". The Armenian genocide refers to the killing of 1.5 million Armenians under the Ottoman Empire from 1915 to 1923.

If left unchecked in the region, Pashinyan warned that Turkish influence could poison the South Caucasus. "The whole of the South Caucasus will become Syria and that fire would spread to the north and to the south rapidly," he said.

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

TIMELINE-Highlights of the 16-year Airbus, Boeing trade war

The World Trade Organization on Tuesday gave the European Union permission to impose tariffs on 4 billion of U.S. goods, but Washington said there was no legal basis to do since a state tax break for Boeing Co had been repealed. Washington ...

Electricity dept employee sentenced to 10 yrs RI for sexually abusing minor girl

An electricity department employee was sentenced to 10 years Rigorous Imprisonment by a local POCSO court on Tuesday for sexually abusing a minor girl in May last year. Dhanabal, the Special Judge under the POCSO Act here, convicted and sen...

Gunfight between forces, Naxals in Jharkhand's Latehar; casulaties suspected

An exchange of fire between the security forces and militants of the banned Tritiya Prastuti Committee TPC took place in Jharkhands Latehar district on Tuesday, officials said. Some casualties among the militants are suspected in the gun ba...

Western Railway to run 700 Special Suburban Services

Western Railway will run 700 Special Suburban Services including 10 AC Special Suburban Services with effect from October 15. According to an official release, currently 506 special suburban services are being operated by the Western Railwa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020