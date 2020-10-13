Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man arrested in connection with 18-year-old DU student's killing

The accused, identified as Shubham Bhardwaj, a resident of Jahangirpuri, was involved in the killing along with his friends, they said. Bhardwaj was arrested days after the DU student, Rahul Rajput, was beaten to death allegedly over his friendship with a woman, following which two people, including her brother, were arrested and three juveniles apprehended, police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2020 22:58 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 22:58 IST
Man arrested in connection with 18-year-old DU student's killing

Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with the killing of a Delhi University student over his friendship with a woman in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area, officials said. The accused, identified as Shubham Bhardwaj, a resident of Jahangirpuri, was involved in the killing along with his friends, they said.

Bhardwaj was arrested days after the DU student, Rahul Rajput, was beaten to death allegedly over his friendship with a woman, following which two people, including her brother, were arrested and three juveniles apprehended, police said. The incident took place last week in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar. According to police, the deceased was a second-year student in Delhi University's School of Open Learning. He also gave tuition to schoolchildren. The victim was friends with a 21-year-old woman but her family was against the friendship.

On Wednesday evening, Rajput, 18, was called to Nanda Road. When he reached the spot, he was allegedly physically assaulted by a group of four-five people, including the woman's brothers, a senior police officer said. He sustained severe injuries in the assault and was rushed to a hospital, where he died during the course of treatment, he said.

The deceased did not have any visible injury. A post-mortem examination was conducted and the doctor said that rupturing of the spleen led to his death, the officer had said. The woman was also at the spot at the time of the incident and fearing for her safety, a day after the incident, she left her home and went to a shelter home where she has been staying since then.

A case was registered under section 302 (murder) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code based on a statement of an uncle of the deceased..

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

COVID-19 again? Reinfection cases raise concerns over immunity

Wipro to acquire Eximius Design for $80 mn

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Eli Lilly antibody trial paused due to potential safety concern

U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co said on Tuesday that the government-sponsored clinical trial of its COVID-19 antibody treatment has been paused because of a safety concern.Out of an abundance of caution, the ACTIV-3 independent data safety ...

COVID-19: NHRC sends advisories to ministries, state govts on protecting right to mental health

In view of the COVID-19 situation, the National Human Rights Commission has issued advisories to various ministries and states stressing on human rights aspects, including protection of rights to mental health of people, officials said on T...

Soccer-FA warns against breakaway as EFL clubs enthuse over proposals

English footballs increasingly bitter row over plans to change the structure and financing of the game descended into threats and warnings ahead of Wednesdays crunch meeting of Premier League clubs.The plans, backed by Liverpool and Manches...

AP Explains: The promise of 5G wireless - speed, hype, risk

A much-hyped network upgrade called 5G means different things to different people. To industry proponents, its the next huge innovation in wireless internet. To the U.S. government, its the backbone technology of a future that America will ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020