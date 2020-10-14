Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. court agrees to expedite government TikTok app store ban appeal

A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday agreed to fast-track a Justice Department appeal of a ruling blocking the government from banning new TikTok downloads from U.S. app stores. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols in Washington issued a preliminary injunction on Sept.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-10-2020 23:00 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 22:21 IST
U.S. court agrees to expedite government TikTok app store ban appeal
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday agreed to fast-track a Justice Department appeal of a ruling blocking the government from banning new TikTok downloads from U.S. app stores.

U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols in Washington issued a preliminary injunction on Sept. 27 that barred the U.S. Commerce Department from ordering Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google app stores to remove the Chinese-owned short video-sharing app for download by new users. A U.S. appeals court in Washington said all briefs are due by Nov. 12 with oral arguments to follow.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Cobra Kai Season 3 gets final release date, new teaser hints on Season 4

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Sexual offence complaints must be recorded on camera: Rahatkar

Former chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women Vijaya Rahatkar has suggested that complaints related to sexual offences must be recorded on camera so as to reduce the chances of tampering with the complainants version. She...

Meeting with Punjab farmers scheduled at secretary level; govt open for discussions: Agri Min

After farmer organisations from Punjab boycotted a meeting on new farm laws due to ministers absence, the union agriculture ministry on Wednesday said the meeting was actually scheduled at secretary level, asserting that the government is a...

EU should press ahead with digital tax plans, France says

The European Union should press ahead with plans for a bloc-wide digital tax in case global talks at the OECD to rewrite international tax rules fail, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday.G20 finance ministers gave their...

Mnuchin says coronavirus relief deal unlikely before U.S. election

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin on Wednesday said he and House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi were far apart on some details of another coronavirus relief package, and that an agreement would be hard to reach before the Nov. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020