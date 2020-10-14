Karna govt notifies increasing BBMP wards to 243

The Karnataka government on Wednesday issued a notification increasing the number of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike wards from 198 to 243 with immediate effect. The notification comes 20 days after the state assembly passed a bill for increasing the number of wards in the range of 225-250.

Due to the process for increasing the number of wards, the municipal elections were put on hold after the council's five-year term was over. In the absence of the elected body, the government has appointed senior IAS officer Gaurav Gupta as the administrator of the BBMP.