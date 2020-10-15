Trump says he 'made the right choice with Amy'

President Donald Trump says he doesn't mind running against former Vice President Joe Biden, but he wouldn't want to run against his Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett

Speaking to supporters in Iowa on Wednesday, Trump got some of his biggest cheers when he brought up her confirmation hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee

He joked, “Please promise me, Amy, you'll never run.” Trump calls Barrett a “great intellect” who is deftly handling the questioning she is getting, particularly from Democrats, and “she handles it like nothing.” Trump says he hasn't spoken with Barrett for a few days, “and I just want to say we made the right choice with Amy.” If Barrett is confirmed, which is expected, she would replace liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last month.