Germany's Merkel says EU ready to continue Brexit negotiations

Germany's Merkel says EU ready to continue Brexit negotiationsReuters | Berlin | Updated: 16-10-2020 17:58 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 17:58 IST
The European Union is ready to continue negotiations with the United Kingdom on their post-Brexit relations, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told businesses to get ready for a no-deal Brexit.
"We have seen light in the past days but also shadows," Merkel told a news conference after a meeting of EU leaders in Brussels.
Time was pressing and it would be "better for both sides to reach an agreement," she said. "But not at any price."
