Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi pays tributes to Baba Banda Singh Bahadur on his 350th birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to Baba Banda Singh Bahadur on his 350th birth anniversary and said he lives in the hearts of millions and is remembered for his sense of justice.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 19:01 IST
PM Modi pays tributes to Baba Banda Singh Bahadur on his 350th birth anniversary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to Baba Banda Singh Bahadur on his 350th birth anniversary and said he lives in the hearts of millions and is remembered for his sense of justice. "Tributes to the brave Baba Banda Singh Bahadurji on his 350th Jayanti. He lives in the hearts of millions. He is remembered for his sense of justice. He made many efforts to empower the poor," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

He also shared a link of his earlier speech in which he spoke about Baba Banda Singh Bahadur's greatness. Banda Singh Bahadur was a Sikh military leader and a disciple of Guru Gobind Singh who fought against the Mughals. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Meghalaya ready to receive tourists: CM

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday said the northeastern state is ready to receive tourists. People can take advantage of the better COVID-19 situation in the Northeast to explore the scenic beauty of the region instead of g...

Alstom Foundation to support six projects in India

The Alstom Foundation has decided to support six philanthropic projects in India that are focussed on skill development, providing healthcare, rainwater harvesting and nurturing homeless children in the year 2020-21, the French company said...

Virus at 'turning point' in Europe, hitting at-risk groups

Doctors are warning that Europe is at a turning point as the coronavirus surges back across the continent, including among vulnerable people, and governments try to impose restrictions without locking whole economies down. With newly confir...

Attempts to use religion for getting votes should be avoided: Dilip Ghosh

BJPs West Bengal unit chief Dilip Ghosh said on Friday that the Mamata Banerjee government announced the Rs 50,000 grant for community Durga Puja organisers in political interest and such attempts to use religion for getting votes should be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020