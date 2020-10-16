Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC directs DU to submit contract with cloud service provider storing Open Book exam data

The Delhi High Court has directed the Delhi University to submit its contract with the cloud service provider with whom the data in relation to the entire examination process including the answer papers, etc of Open Book Examination has been stored.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2020 19:57 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 19:57 IST
HC directs DU to submit contract with cloud service provider storing Open Book exam data
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court has directed the Delhi University to submit its contract with the cloud service provider with whom the data in relation to the entire examination process including the answer papers, etc of Open Book Examination has been stored. A single-judge bench of Justice Prathiba M Singh issued the direction on October 12 after taking note to adjudicate the legal issues that arise in respect of the data of the students, privacy, etc.

"DU shall also place on record, its policy, if any, in respect of the retention of answer scripts both in physical and electronic forms, before the next date of hearing," the bench said and listed the matter for further hearing on November 18. The bench also said that the petitioner and the intervener are permitted to file any additional affidavits, in respect of the developments which have taken place after the conduct of Open Book Examinations. The court was hearing petitions relating to DU Open Book final year exams.

Advocates Akash Sinha, Kanika Roy and Indrajeet Singh were representing petitioners including one Anupam and, advocates Shivankar Sharma was appearing for the intervenors in the matter. Mohinder JS. Rupal, representing the Delhi University, told the court that various actions taken by the Grievance Redressal Officer in respect of the grievances which were raised by the students. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

EU urged to review remdesivir supply deal after COVID trial results

The European Union should renegotiate a 1 billion euro 1.17 billion contract it sealed last week with Gilead for a six-month supply of the COVID-19 drug remdesivir after it showed poor results in a large trial, experts said on Friday. In a ...

India, Chile to add new momentum to ties; looking at firming up investment protection pact

India and Chile on Friday agreed to add new momentum in their cooperation in a wide-range of areas including trade, defence, energy, agriculture, mining and science and technology. A comprehensive review of the bilateral cooperation was ...

COVID-19: Rules in place for 'proxy cases', says Goa minister

People showing COVID-19 like symptoms but who have tested negative in RT-PCR tests will be considered as proxy cases and their records will be maintained separately in Goa, state health minister Vishwajit Rane said on Friday. The decision w...

COVID disrupts EU summit as pandemic casts new shadow over Europe

The resurgent coronavirus disrupted the EU leaders summit, only their third face-to-face meeting since the pandemic began, with the EUs chief executive and Finlands prime minister dropping out after coming near people who later tested posit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020