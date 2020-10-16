HC directs DU to submit contract with cloud service provider storing Open Book exam data

The Delhi High Court has directed the Delhi University to submit its contract with the cloud service provider with whom the data in relation to the entire examination process including the answer papers, etc of Open Book Examination has been stored. A single-judge bench of Justice Prathiba M Singh issued the direction on October 12 after taking note to adjudicate the legal issues that arise in respect of the data of the students, privacy, etc.

"DU shall also place on record, its policy, if any, in respect of the retention of answer scripts both in physical and electronic forms, before the next date of hearing," the bench said and listed the matter for further hearing on November 18. The bench also said that the petitioner and the intervener are permitted to file any additional affidavits, in respect of the developments which have taken place after the conduct of Open Book Examinations. The court was hearing petitions relating to DU Open Book final year exams.

Advocates Akash Sinha, Kanika Roy and Indrajeet Singh were representing petitioners including one Anupam and, advocates Shivankar Sharma was appearing for the intervenors in the matter. Mohinder JS. Rupal, representing the Delhi University, told the court that various actions taken by the Grievance Redressal Officer in respect of the grievances which were raised by the students. (ANI)