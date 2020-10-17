Man who knifed French teacher was 18 years old, born in Moscow - BFM TV

Man who knifed French teacher was 18 years old, born in Moscow - BFM TVReuters | Paris | Updated: 17-10-2020 00:56 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 00:56 IST
The man who killed a teacher in a French suburb by slitting his throat was 18 years old and born in Moscow, French broadcaster BFM TV reported on Friday.
Police have shot dead the assailant. The teacher had shown pupils in his class cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad, according to a police source.
