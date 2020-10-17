Man commits suicide in UP after losing job

A 22-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison in Aligarh district in Uttar Pradesh after he lost his job in a private firm amid the coronavirus pandemic, police said on Saturday. Vijnesh Yadav of Labheda village in the Dadon police station area returned home a few days ago after he lost his job in Ghaziabad and failed to find a new employment, the police.

He allegedly consumed poison Thursday night. His family members took him to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital where he died on Friday. Yadav's family members have told the police that he was upset over losing his job amid the pandemic.