Left Menu
Development News Edition

Magazine alleges police detained, assaulted its journalist; Police denies charge

The Caravan magazine has alleged that police detained and assaulted their journalist while he was reporting a protest in North Delhi's Model Town, but the police denied the charge and asserted that it acted as per law.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2020 19:51 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 19:51 IST
Magazine alleges police detained, assaulted its journalist; Police denies charge

The Caravan magazine has alleged that police detained and assaulted their journalist while he was reporting a protest in North Delhi's Model Town, but the police denied the charge and asserted that it acted as per law. In a tweet, the magazine alleged that police forcibly took the phone from journalist Ahan Penkar, 24, and then deleted all the videos he had recorded while reporting.

The journalist was detained for nearly four hours. He has also sustained injuries on his nose, shoulder, back and ankle, the magazine alleged, adding he has filed a complaint with the Delhi Commissioner of Police. Police, however, refuted the allegation, terming it as "false". It said the allegation is being made only to escalate the situation. It claimed the journalist was among the protesters who were detained for violating coronavirus-related restrictions and was subsequently released.

The police action is bonafide and is as per law, it said. Police also said that it issued a notice to the journalist for his statement and questioning in connection with the matter. According to police, a matter of suicide by a girl working as a domestic help in the house of a 74-year-old widow was reported on October 4 at Model Town police station. Her body was found hanging with a bedsheet. The door was bolted from inside and was broken by the Fire Services staff in the presence of local police, police said. Inquest proceedings were conducted and the post-mortem was done on October 8 by a board of doctors from Safdarjung Hospital and the findings are that the death had occurred due to asphyxia as a result of antemortem hanging by ligature material and is suicidal in nature, police said. The body was cremated by the family members at the cremation ground in Wazirpur on October 8. No foul play has come to notice so far in the investigation, it said.

“On Friday, some protesters staged a demonstration outside Model Town police station to put undue pressure on police and tried to give the incident a different narrative. Despite explaining the facts of the case and repeated warnings to disperse, a few people remained adamant. "They flouted the DDMA guidelines issued in the wake of the epidemic,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Vijayanta Arya said. The demonstrators were detained for violation of the DDMA order. A case has also been registered for the violations under relevant sections of IPC, Epidemic Act and DDMA Act, she said. One Ahan Penkar, who was also seen protesting among the crowd, was also detained and subsequently released, police claimed.

He later claimed to be a press person and had alleged misbehaviour by the police, the DCP said..

TRENDING

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

Planning to start domestic cricket from January 1: Ganguly

Science News Roundup: Dinosaur skeleton fetches three million euros; COVID-19 increases risks for cancer patients and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

BCCI Apex Council meet: England to play in India, Ahmedabad or Kolkata to host pink Test

By Baidurjo Bhose The Apex Council of the Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI met virtually on Saturday and the three major areas of focus as per the agenda was the upcoming tour of Australia, Englands visit post the Australia series...

Amit Jogi's nomination for bypoll rejected on caste issue

The nomination papers of Janata Congress Chhattisgarh J chief Amit Jogi for bypoll to the reserved Marwahi Assembly seat was rejected by the returning officer on Saturday, stating that his caste certificate was invalid. The decision was bas...

IPL 13: I get very stressed like any player while chasing, says De Villiers

AB de Villiers 55 off 22 balls guided Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB to a seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals but the right-handed batsman has revealed that he feels very very nervous chasing the target. RCB needed 35 runs from the last...

ICC delegation to visit Sudan to discuss case against Bashir

An International Criminal Court delegation is to visit Sudan to discuss the cases of ousted president Omar al-Bashir and other former officials, the government on Saturday.The delegation, led by prosecutor Fatou Bensouda, will discuss coope...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020