Upset over birth of girl child, woman kills elder daughter by banging her against wall
Upset over giving birth to a second girl child, a 30-year-old woman Saturday allegedly killed her elder daughter, 4, by banging her against the wall in her bathroom, police said. They said the woman is wife of a migrant labourer from Bihar. “She thrashed her 4-year-old daughter to death by hitting her against the wall and the floor of her bathroom in her house at Navneet Nagar in Salem Tabri locality," Inspector Gopal Krishan said.
He said Priyanka, wife of Tinku Yadav, had given birth to a girl child, her second daughter, two months ago. “She was upset because she did not have a male child,” Krishan said. He said she took her elder daughter in her arms for giving her a bath, but then suddenly started hitting the child against the wall and the floor causing head injury which proved fatal. Darpan died on the spot, he said.
Joint Commissioner of Police Bhagirath Meena said the woman was arrested and charged with murder. The family hails from Bihar, he said.
