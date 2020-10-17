Left Menu
Congress to start 'Speak up for Chandigarh' campaign

In a virtual meeting organised by the party, it was decided to hold meetings, protests and dharnas to raise important issues of the city. "We have decided to start an online social media campaign under which the party leaders will regularly raise issues plaguing Chandigarh like three-fold increase in water tariffs and a huge number of various taxes being imposed on city residents,” Chhabra said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-10-2020 22:14 IST
The Chandigarh Congress on Saturday said it will start an online social media campaign under which the party leaders will regularly raise various issues, including the recent steep hike in water tariffs, in the city. Chandigarh Territorial Congress Committee president Pradeep Chhabra said the party will also gherao the municipal corporation office on October 20 to protest the “three-fold increase in water tariffs”. The hike is between 50 per cent and 200 per cent, depending upon the category of user and consumption level, and has burdened the city residents who are already affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

During the campaign, 'Speak up Chandigarh', the Congress will also highlight exorbitant parking rates, the issue of dumping ground and potholes, Chhabra said. In a virtual meeting organised by the party, it was decided to hold meetings, protests and dharnas to raise important issues of the city.

"We have decided to start an online social media campaign under which the party leaders will regularly raise issues plaguing Chandigarh like three-fold increase in water tariffs and a huge number of various taxes being imposed on city residents,” Chhabra said. He appealed to the residents to raise their voice against the "inept administration" under the BJP rule through their Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp profile and groups "so that the unjust, insensitive BJP leadership starts listening to the voice of the voters”. Chhabra also informed that the party will soon hold meetings on other issues like BJP government's “anti-farmer laws, atrocities and crimes against women and Dalits and various issues facing colonies and villages". “The BJP ruled Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has burdened the citizens with a huge increase in various taxes and now the water tariffs have been increased recently by three times which will be an additional burden on the residents. These unjust and ill-timed decisions are causing huge resentment among the city residents,” he said.

