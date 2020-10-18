Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ballia firing incident: Main accused Dhirendra Singh carrying reward of Rs 50,000 arrested

The main accused of Ballia firing incident, Dhirendra Singh who was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 was arrested by Uttar Pradesh Police Special Task Force (STF) from Polytechnic Crossing in Ghazipur, Lucknow, said Prashant Kumar, ADG (Law and Order), UP.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 18-10-2020 15:58 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 15:56 IST
Ballia firing incident: Main accused Dhirendra Singh carrying reward of Rs 50,000 arrested
Prashant Kumar, ADG (Law and Order), UP (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The main accused of Ballia firing incident, Dhirendra Singh who was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 was arrested by Uttar Pradesh Police Special Task Force (STF) from Polytechnic Crossing in Ghazipur, Lucknow, said Prashant Kumar, ADG (Law and Order), UP. "Main accused of 15 October Ballia incident Dhirendra Singh, who was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000, was arrested by UP Police STF from Polytechnic Crossing in Ghazipur, Lucknow. He is being questioned and strict action will be taken against him," said Kumar.

Singh allegedly shot dead a man during an argument that broke out at the meeting at Durjanpur village under Reoti police station area over the allotment of shops under government quota. "Dhirendra Singh and his accomplices were arrested from Lucknow today. They are being questioned at an undisclosed location. Arms have been recovered from the possession of his accomplices," IG STF Amitabh Yash said earlier today.

Prime accused Dhirendra Singh has been booked under sections 147, 148, 149, 302, 323, 352,504,506, and 7CLA act police station Rewati, Ballia. "STF is gathering more information on the weapons used at the time of the incident," he added.

A man had died after bullets were fired during a meeting for allotment of shops under government quota, in Durjanpur village of Ballia. Two more accused have been arrested in connection with the incident. A total of four accused have been arrested so far.

The family of the man, who died on Friday after being shot allegedly by a BJP leader during allotment of government-quota shops in Durjanpur village here, demanded a compensation of Rs 50 lakh, a job for the next of the kin and punishment for the accused. The incident had occurred during a meeting on the allotment of the shops at Durjanpur village under Revati police station limits in Ballia on Thursday.

The family of the deceased, Jai Prakash alias Gama Pal, said they demand justice for him. "We demand compensation of Rs 50 lakh, pension for his wife, and a government job for his son. The family also demands strict action against the accused, local BJP leader Dhirendra Pratap Singh," a relative had said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Planning to start domestic cricket from January 1: Ganguly

Health News Roundup: Daily coronavirus cases in the Netherlands hit a record 8,114; Austria reports record daily COVID-19 infections, but still below 2,000 and more

Oppo teases F17 Pro Diwali Edition in Matte Gold color

Google absorbed record-breaking 2.5 Tbps DDoS attack in September 2017

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Ireland to impose nationwide COVID-19 curbs on Monday - minister

Ireland will bring in decisive nationwide COVID-19 restrictions on Monday but will stop short of reintroducing the kind of lockdown imposed earlier this year, Higher Education Minister Simon Harris said on Friday.The government will act tom...

Hope of COVID-19 vaccine deployment in UK by New Year: Report

One of the UKs senior-most medical chiefs has indicated that a vaccine against COVID-19 could be ready to be deployed by the start of the New Year, according to a media report on Sunday. Jonathan Van-Tam, Englands Deputy Chief Medical Offic...

Top Christian clerics urge Lebanese leaders to agree on government

The leaders of Lebanons Maronite and Orthodox Christian churches urged Lebanese leaders on Sunday to stop delaying talks on forming a government in scathing sermons in which they blamed them for the countrys financial crisis and political d...

CBI books six customs officers in Bengaluru in gold missing case

The CBI has booked six customs officials in connection with the alleged disappearance of gold weighing 2.6 kg from a warehouse at the airport in the city. The gold was seized at the Kempegowda international airport here from 13 passengers b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020