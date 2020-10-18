Undertrial prisoner escapes from hospital

A murder-accused undertrial prisoner undergoing treatment at Nagpur-based Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) escaped from the facility on Sunday, an official said. The incident occurred around 4 pm, he said.

"The accused- Majeed Ahmed alias Bombayiah Abbas Ali (28)- had been arrested in September last year after being on the run for the murder of a man in 2014. He had been lodged in Nagpur central jail since November last year," Superintendent of the jail Anup Kumare said. "On Sunday, he informed the jail administration about his ill-health, following which he was taken to the GMCH. But while the police were busy in paperwork related to his admission, he escaped from the hospital," he said.

Police have registered a case and launched a search.