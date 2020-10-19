Three dead in Kerala after consuming 'spurious' liquor

Three people were found dead at a Tribal colony at Kanjikode including three women, admitted to hospital allegedly after consuming spurious liquor police said on Monday. Residents of the colony, Ayyappan and Raman, both above 52 years, died yesterday and were buried, they said.

"Today morning, the residents found Sivan (37) dead in front of his house and alerted us. We are filing three FIRs," the investigating officer added. Police said nine, including three women, are under treatment at the district hospital here and all had consumed liquor the previous day.

"We don't know whether what they consumed was liquor or not. The survivors say it was whitish in colour and got the smell similar to phenyl. We are probing in all directions," Palakkad SPG Siva Vikram told the media. Police awaits for post-mortem report of the deceased in order to confirm the cause of death.

Police suspect spirit or sanitiser was added to the liquor. Police also said that the two bodies will be exhumed.