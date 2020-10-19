Left Menu
Development News Edition

Three dead in Kerala after consuming 'spurious' liquor

Three people were found dead at aTribal colony atKanjikode near here and nine, including three women, hospitalised, allegedly after consuming spurious liquor,police said on Monday. Police also said that the two bodies will be exhumed.PTI RRT BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

PTI | Palakkad | Updated: 19-10-2020 15:41 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 15:10 IST
Three dead in Kerala after consuming 'spurious' liquor
spurious liquor Image Credit: ANI

Three people were found dead at a Tribal colony at Kanjikode including three women, admitted to hospital allegedly after consuming spurious liquor police said on Monday. Residents of the colony, Ayyappan and Raman, both above 52 years, died yesterday and were buried, they said.

"Today morning, the residents found Sivan (37) dead in front of his house and alerted us. We are filing three FIRs," the investigating officer added. Police said nine, including three women, are under treatment at the district hospital here and all had consumed liquor the previous day.

"We don't know whether what they consumed was liquor or not. The survivors say it was whitish in colour and got the smell similar to phenyl. We are probing in all directions," Palakkad SPG Siva Vikram told the media. Police awaits for post-mortem report of the deceased in order to confirm the cause of death.

Police suspect spirit or sanitiser was added to the liquor. Police also said that the two bodies will be exhumed.

TRENDING

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

Churchgoers in Dutch 'Bible Belt' defy coronavirus instructions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Dharmendra, Bobby wish Sunny Deol on his 64th birthday

On the occasion of actor and Member of Parliament Sunny Deols 64th birthday, his father Dharmendra Deol and brother Bobby Deol extended their best wishes to him on Monday. Taking it to Twitter, veteran actor Dharmendra in a tweet translated...

PIL in HC to direct Centre, Delhi govt to grant menstrual leaves to women employees

A PIL came up before the Delhi High Court on Monday seeking direction to the Centre and AAP government for granting paid leaves and periodic rests to women employees during menstruation time. The plea sought that women be provided special c...

UK shopper numbers fall again as COVID-19 restrictions tighten

Shopper numbers at British retail destinations have fallen for a fourth straight week following tougher government measures to stem a second wave of COVID-19, market researcher Springboard said on Monday.Last week, Prime Minister Boris John...

Europe's central banker: Recovery 'risks losing momentum'

The head of the European Central Bank says that the economic recovery risks losing momentum due to the second wave of coronavirus infections and that the chief monetary authority for the euro countries could add more stimulus if that become...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020