Militant killed in Shopian encounter

His identity is being ascertained, they said. Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation at Melhura in Zainapora this evening following information about presence of militants. The search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire at security forces, a police official said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 19-10-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 18:53 IST
Security forces killed a militant after an encounter in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said. His identity is being ascertained, they said.

Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation at Melhura in Zainapora this evening following information about presence of militants. The search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire at security forces, a police official said. Details were awaited, he added.

