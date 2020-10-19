Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam CM speaks to Modi, Shah on clash at border with Mizoram

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday over the situation at the state's border with Mizoram where a violent clash left several people injured, officials said. Sonowal also briefed Shah about the prevailing situation. The Union Home Minister assured to extend all support to restore peace at the border, an official statement said.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 19-10-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 20:13 IST
Assam CM speaks to Modi, Shah on clash at border with Mizoram
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Image Credit: ANI

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday over the situation at the state's border with Mizoram where a violent clash left several people injured, officials said. Sonowal informed the prime minister about his discussion with Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga and the steps taken by the Assam government to diffuse the tension at the border, they said.

During the telephonic conversation, Modi assured Sonowal to take appropriate steps to improve the situation at the inter-state border. Sonowal also briefed Shah about the prevailing situation.

The Union Home Minister assured to extend all support to restore peace at the border, an official statement said. A violent clash took place on Saturday night between the people of the two states on the border between the Kolasib district of Mizoram and Cachar district of Assam, they said.

The two states have deployed security personnel, including those of the Indian Reserve Battalion, in the violence-hit areas near the Vairengte village in Mizoram and Assam's Lailapur, officials said. Clashes broke out as a large number of Vairengte residents assembled in the area when some people from Assam, armed with sticks and dao, pelted stones at a group near the auto-rickshaw stand on the outskirts of the border village on Saturday evening, they said.

The irate mob from Vairengte retaliated and set on fire about 20 temporary bamboo huts and stalls built along the national highway by residents of Lailapur despite a prohibitory order being in place, they added.

TRENDING

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

UK government scientists warn COVID-19 reinfections 'to be expected'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

UP: BSP MP tests positive for COVID-19, hospitalised

Bahujan Samaj Party BSP MP Shyam Singh Yadav was admitted to a hospital here on Monday after testing positive for COVID-19, a doctor said. The Lok Sabha MP from Jaunpur is being administered antiviral and antibiotic treatment at the Yashoda...

Future will be shaped by societies that invest in science, innovation: PM

Calling for well-planned investments in science and innovation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the future of the world will be shaped by societies that invest in these areas but collaboration and public participation will be am...

Day visitors allowed entry into Bhitarkanika National Park

A fortnight after a partial reopening, the Bhitarkanika National Park in Odishas Kendrapara district has been thrown open for public on Monday amid strict adherence to COVID-19 protocol, an official said. The national park shut since March ...

UK's Gove says Barnier agreed to work on legal texts for Brexit deal

The Europen Unions chief negotiator Michel Barnier has agreed to intensify talks and work on legal texts for a Brexit trade deal, British minister Michael Gove said on Monday.It is the case that my colleague David Frost was in conversation ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020