Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nitin Gadkari to lay foundation stone for India's first-ever multi-modal logistic park in Assam

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will virtually lay the foundation stone for the first-ever multi-modal logistic park in Assam on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2020 20:46 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 20:46 IST
Nitin Gadkari to lay foundation stone for India's first-ever multi-modal logistic park in Assam
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will virtually lay the foundation stone for the first-ever multi-modal logistic park in Assam on Tuesday.

According to an official release, the Rs 693.97 crore park will provide direct connectivity to air, road, rail and waterways to the people. It will be developed under the ambitious Bharatmala Pariyojana of the Government of India.

The event will be presided over by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and will be attended by and Union MoS Dr Jitendra Singh, Gen (Retd) Dr V K Singh and Rameshwar Teli, Ministers from the State, Members of Parliaments, MLAs and senior officers from the Centre and the State. (ANI)

TRENDING

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Mukesh Ambani pitches for push to manufacturing

Indias most valuable company Reliance Industries was once fined for producing more than its licensed capacity, its owner and richest Indian Mukesh Ambani said on Monday as he pitched for a push to manufacturing to make the country Aatmanirb...

UK army veteran 'Major Mick' attempts to row 100 miles in homemade boat

An 80-year-old retired British army major is attempting to row 100 miles 161 km in a boat he built from corrugated iron to raise money for a hospice, following the example of record-breaking fundraiser Captain Tom Moore. Michael Stanley, al...

No Durga puja pandals in Delhi's CR Park this year

No Durga Puja pandals will be allowed to set up in Delhis CR Park due to the COVID-19 pandemic but the puja in the main temple will be held with the entry of around 50 people, AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Monday. The Greater Kailash le...

English women's soccer targets titles, player development

Englands soccer leadership has a couple of priorities for the womens teams. Most immediately its deciding on a coach for the Olympics next month and whether Phil Neville should lead the British team in Japan.Then theres an expectation that ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020