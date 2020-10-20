Left Menu
Development News Edition

Labour contractor shot dead in UP's Ghaziapur

A 48-year-old labour contractor was shot dead and two other injured in an attack in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur, police said on Tuesday The incident took place at Bogana village under the Mardah police station area on Monday evening. Anil Singh, who worked as a labour contractor in Mumbai, was sitting outside his home when motorbike-borne assailants shot him dead, police said.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 20-10-2020 16:37 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 16:37 IST
Labour contractor shot dead in UP's Ghaziapur

A 48-year-old labour contractor was shot dead and two other injured in an attack in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur, police said on Tuesday

The incident took place at Bogana village under the Mardah police station area on Monday evening. Anil Singh, who worked as a labour contractor in Mumbai, was sitting outside his home when motorbike-borne assailants shot him dead, police said. His nephew Rajkumar Singh and a passer-by, Harikesh Ram, also suffered injuries, police said. Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar Jha said villagers heard four gunshots. An FIR has been filed against four people, two of which have been named in the complaint. The ASP said the body has been sent for a post-mortem while the injured admitted to a hospital. The cause of the crime is not immediately known, he added.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pogba is one of the world's best midfielders, says Thomas Tuchel

Ahead of the Champions League fixture against Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germains PSG coach Thomas Tuchel hailed Paul Pogba, calling him as one of the best midfielders in the world. PSG will host Manchester United in Paris later today t...

Google Assistant driving mode to finally come to Android smartphones

Tech giant Google seems to have started rolling out Google Assistants Driving Mode on Android devices. The feature was first announced back in 2019 at the Google IO event. Mashable quoted XDA Developers as saying that the new driving mode f...

Washington to host talks on Nagorno-Karabakh, warring sides say

Armenia and Azerbaijan said on Tuesday their foreign ministers would meet U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Washington on Friday in efforts to end the heaviest fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh since the 1990s. The State Department did not ...

EIB joins force with Santander to support Spanish SMEs affected by COVID-19

The European Investment Bank EIB is joining forces with Santander to provide financing on favourable terms to the Spanish small and medium-sized enterprises SMEs and mid-caps affected by the economic impact of COVID-19. To this end, the EIB...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020