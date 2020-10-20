Left Menu
Development News Edition

Putin, Macron want Armenia, Azerbaijan to relaunch talks -statements

Armenia and Azerbaijan said Tuesday their foreign ministers would meet U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Washington on Friday in efforts to end the heaviest fighting in and around the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh since the 1990s. Macron also asked Putin to reinforce Franco-Russian cooperation in the fight against terrorism and clandestine immigration, the French statement said. A Moscow-born, 18-year-old man of Chechen origin beheaded a French teacher on Friday for showing caricatures of the Prophet Mohammad in class.

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2020 00:22 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 23:59 IST
Putin, Macron want Armenia, Azerbaijan to relaunch talks -statements
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@ArmeniaMODTeam)

Russian President Vladimir Putin and French counterpart Emmanuel Macron discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh during a phone call, their offices said in statements on Tuesday.

The two leaders, who co-chair with the United States the so-called Minsk group in charge of mediating between Armenia and Azerbaijan, said they agreed the two South Caucasian countries should relaunch "substantial negotiations", the Elysee said. Armenia and Azerbaijan said Tuesday their foreign ministers would meet U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Washington on Friday in efforts to end the heaviest fighting in and around the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh since the 1990s.

Macron also asked Putin to reinforce Franco-Russian cooperation in the fight against terrorism and clandestine immigration, the French statement said. A Moscow-born, 18-year-old man of Chechen origin beheaded a French teacher on Friday for showing caricatures of the Prophet Mohammad in class. The attack outside his school in a Paris suburb last week shocked many in France and beyond.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Mainland China reports 19 new COVID-19 cases

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S., Britain upbeat as trade talks enter new round

The United States and Britain expressed optimism about the prospects of a trade deal on Tuesday as they launched the latest round of talks focused on goods and tariffs. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told a security conference ...

Melania Trump nixes campaign trip due to cough from COVID

Melania Trumps return to the campaign trail will have to wait. The first lady has decided against accompanying President Donald Trump to a campaign rally Tuesday in Erie, Pennsylvania, because of a lingering cough after her bout with COVID-...

U.S. sees British trade deal 'reasonably soon'

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Tuesday he was very pleased with progress in negotiations with Britain over a trade agreement and predicted a deal reasonably soon. The United States and Britain launched negotiations on a...

POLL-Biden leads Trump in Michigan, race statistically even in North Carolina

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden maintained a lead over President Donald Trump in Michigan and the two candidates remained statistically tied in North Carolina, ReutersIpsos opinion polls showed on Tuesday.ReutersIpsos is polling...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020