Left Menu
Development News Edition

NIA interrogates a student, not for terror link : police

A NIA team team Wednesday interrogated a student after picking him up from a place under Khandagiri police station area here but not for any terror link, police said. The student was questioned for about five hours at Khandagiri police station but the reason for it was not disclosed to the media. He was picked up with help of the Odisha Police.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-10-2020 17:51 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 17:51 IST
NIA interrogates a student, not for terror link : police

A NIA team team Wednesday interrogated a student after picking him up from a place under Khandagiri police station area here but not for any terror link, police said. The student was questioned for about five hours at Khandagiri police station but the reason for it was not disclosed to the media.

He was picked up with help of the Odisha Police. The commissioner of police S S Sarangi said As per our information, the interrogation is not linked to any terrorist activities.

The student was not taken to any undisclosed location for interrogation but was interrogated at the Khandagiri police station itself, he said. None has been detained or arrested by the central agency and its team has already completed its interrogation and left, Sarangi said.

He asked the media not to disclose the student's name or identity..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Signzy raises $5.4mn led by Arkam Ventures, Mastercard

Signzy, a no code AI platform, on Wednesday said it has raised USD 5.4 million about Rs 39.8 crore led by Arkam Ventures and Mastercard. Signzys existing investors, Kalaari Capital and Stellaris Venture Partners also participated in the cur...

South Africa's Denel flags funding gap for key defence tasks

South African state arms firm Denel said on Wednesday it faced a funding gap of around 2.75 billion rand 168 million over the next five years for key capabilities such as ammunition production and aircraft maintenance.Denel, which makes mil...

Advent leads $150m Series C in Tekion at $1b+ valuation

Tekion, a cloud technology company and provider of SaaS retail operating platform, Automotive Retail Cloud ARC, on Wednesday announced its Series C financing round of USD 150 million at over a USD one billion valuation. The funding round wa...

Illegal firearms supplier held from northwest Delhi

A man has been arrested for allegedly supplying illegal firearms to criminals in Delhi and its neighbouring areas, police said on Wednesday. The accused, Sajid, hails from the Mewat region of Rajasthans Bharatpur district. He has been suppl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020