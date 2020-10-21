Job racket busted in UP's Mainpuri

Left Menu
A job racket operating in the name of the Mainpuri chief development officer (CDO) was busted and an official working under the Urban Livelihood Mission was booked, a senior official said on Wednesday.

PTI | Mainpuri | Updated: 21-10-2020 17:59 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 17:59 IST
A job racket operating in the name of the Mainpuri chief development officer (CDO) was busted and an official working under the Urban Livelihood Mission was booked, a senior official said on Wednesday. Chief Development Officer (CDO) of Mainpuri Esha Priya has constituted a two-member committee to probe the matter, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Sadar) Rishi Raj said.

The committee consists of SDM (Sadar) Rishi Raj and Circle Officer (city) Abhay Narayan Raj. "The job racket was busted a few days back during the recruitment for the post of two district coordinators and of five computer operators and stenographers in the education department. CDO Esha Raj received a complaint along with a video that Amir Husain, a computer operator in the urban livelihood mission, was illegally taking money from candidates using the name of CDO and other officers," the SDM told PTI.

An FIR was registered against Amir Husain and other unidentified persons at Kotwali police station, he said. "The video of Husain went viral two days ago. No arrest has been made so far. Efforts are on to nab Amir Husain, who is absconding," the SDM said.

