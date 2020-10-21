Left Menu
Man, accomplice arrested for creating fake social media profiles of woman who rejected him

The woman who works as house help at Greater Kailash 2 lodged a complaint at CR Park police station where she alleged that someone had created several fake profiles of her and was sending obscene posts, videos with her phone number to her contacts and was harassing her, a senior police officer said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2020 19:03 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 19:03 IST
A 24-year-old man was arrested along with his associate for allegedly harassing a woman, who had rejected him, by creating fake profiles of her on social media and sending obscene messages to her contacts, police said on Wednesday. The accused, who were arrested from Greater Noida, have been identified as Deshbandhu Singh (24), a resident of Kannauj in UP, and his friend Gajender Singh (23), a resident of Gautambudh Nagar in UP. The woman who works as house help at Greater Kailash 2 lodged a complaint at CR Park police station where she alleged that someone had created several fake profiles of her and was sending obscene posts, videos with her phone number to her contacts and was harassing her, a senior police officer said. The accused also made calls on her mobile to threaten her, police said. During investigation, police sought details about the profiles and found that the mobile numbers linked to them were being used by Deshbandhu and his friend Gajender, the officer said. Police said that Deshbandhu, who has an MSc in Chemistry, was working as a chief security guard at an organisation in Greater Noida and Gajender worked as loader at the same firm. "On the basis of technical surveillance, police apprehended the accused from Greater Noida in UP on Monday," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said. During interrogation, Deshbandhu said that he fell in love with the woman at his previous work place in Delhi, where she worked as an assistant, but she never liked him, the DCP said. Later, he made 8 to 10 fake Facebook profiles of her. He put her mobile number on these fake profiles and as well as on adult chat sites, the DCP said. He used to send obscene posts and messages to the contacts of the complainant to harass and defame her. He also called her from different numbers to threaten the woman, police said. Both the mobile phones used for creating fake profiles have been recovered from the accused, police added.

