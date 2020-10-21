Left Menu
Nigeria's House speaker says "number of casualties as a result of gunfire" in Lagos - statement

Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 21-10-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 22:06 IST
The speaker of Nigeria's lower chamber on Wednesday said there were "a number of casualties as a result of gunfire" following shootings on Tuesday night in the Lagos district of Lekki.

Soldiers shot at protesters, witnesses told Reuters. Demonstrators objecting to police brutality and demanding wide-ranging reforms have led demonstrations across Nigeria for nearly two weeks. (Reporting By Camillus Eboh; Writing by Libby George; Editing by Alex Richardson)

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

