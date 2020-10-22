Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ballia firing: UP police takes custody of BJP leader Dhirendra Singh

A Ballia court had on Wednesday remanded the BJP leader in police custody for two days. Reoti SHO Praveen Singh took Dhirendra Singh’s custody from the district jail, officials said without elaborating further. The court remanded Dhirendra Singh in police custody for only two days, rejecting the prosecution demand for seven-day custody. The BJP leader was arrested from Lucknow on Sunday.

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 22-10-2020 19:17 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 19:17 IST
Ballia firing: UP police takes custody of BJP leader Dhirendra Singh

The police on Thursday took custody of BJP leader Dhirendra Pratap Singh who was arrested for allegedly shooting dead a man in Durjanpur village of the district during the allotment of a ration shop. A Ballia court had on Wednesday remanded the BJP leader in police custody for two days.

Reoti SHO Praveen Singh took Dhirendra Singh’s custody from the district jail, officials said without elaborating further. He was later taken to his house in Durjanpur village, sources said.

When asked by media about the incident, the BJP leader, who was returning from his village with the police said, "I fired in self-defence and for the security of my family.” Chief Judicial Magistrate Ramesh Kushwaha had remanded the BJP leader in police custody to enable the police to recover the murder weapon, a country-made pistol, from the accused and for his custodial interrogation as part of the ongoing probe into the case. The court remanded Dhirendra Singh in police custody for only two days, rejecting the prosecution demand for seven-day custody.

The BJP leader was arrested from Lucknow on Sunday. PTI CORR ABN SRY

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. officials took part in rare Israeli visit to Sudan, source says

An Israeli delegation was accompanied by U.S. officials when it travelled to Khartoum on Wednesday for talks on a potential warming of relations with former adversary Sudan, a person briefed on the trip said on Thursday.A U.S.-brokered deal...

Crops on 71 pc land in Thane damaged in rains: Maha minister

Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday said crops on 71 per cent of cultivated land in Thane district have been destroyed due to unseasonal showers. The district guardian minister toured the rain- affected talukas of Bhiwandi, Shahp...

Hong Kong fines Goldman Sachs record $350 million over 1MDB failings

Hong Kongs markets watchdog on Thursday fined Goldman Sachss Asian business 350 million for its role in Malaysias multibillion-dollar 1MDB scandal, the largest single fine ever levied by the regulator in the Asian financial hub. The Securit...

Huawei Mate 40 series goes official: Specs, price and availability

The Huawei Mate 40 series was launched today alongside a host of other products including the Porsche Design Huawei Watch GT 2, Huawei FreeBuds Studio, Huawei Sound, and Huawei M-Pen 2.The series comprising Huawei Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro and M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020