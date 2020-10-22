Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP CM terminates home guard on corruption charges

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday terminated the services of a district commandant of home guards posted in Lucknow on corruption charges.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 22-10-2020 22:15 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 22:15 IST
UP CM terminates home guard on corruption charges
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday terminated the services of a district commandant of home guards posted in Lucknow on corruption charges. As per the official released of Uttar Pradesh government, the district commandant of home guards Kripa Shanker Pandey was accused of preparing fake muster-rolls of home guards and in turn, taking payments for the same.

"The matter dates back to 2019 and during investigations, it was found that a home guard whose duty was in the Gudamba police station was found serving at the commandant's house. It was also found that the mobile numbers of 23 home guards who were allocated duties, were also not mentioned in the muster-roll," the release said. It stated that such anomalies were also found in the muster rolls of duties of home guards at other police stations and Pandey also did not give satisfactory replies on as many as six occasions to the investigating officials.

"After detailed investigations of the anomalies, Pandey has been terminated from services," it added. Notably, another district commandant of home guards was also terminated from services earlier this week in Bulandshahr after charges of taking bribes for allocating duties to home guards against him were found to be true. (ANI)

Also Read: 43 pc women village leaders reflect UP's progressive thinking: Yogi Adityanath

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ramesh Pokhriyal inaugurates permanent campus of IIT Ropar

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday inaugurated the permanent campus of the Indian Institute of Technology, Ropar. Addressing the event virtually, he congratulated the students and researchers of the institute for ...

Sports News Roundup: Jaguars DE Lynch comes out of retirement; Becker pleads not guilty over failing to return trophies and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Jaguars DE Lynch comes out of retirementThe Jacksonville Jaguars are getting some help for their defense. The team announced Wednesday that defensive end Aaron Lynch decided to come out o...

Lankan fishing boat with six crew held in Indian waters: Coast Guard

Six Sri Lankan fishermen weredetained by the Coast Guard while fishing in Indianterritorial waters, the maritime agency said on ThursdayIt has also impounded the fishing boat, the Coast GuardsaidIndiaCoastGuard has apprehended one Sri Lanka...

Restriction on foreign carriers' cargo flights to provide level playing field to domestic airlines: Puri

Indias decision to restrict foreign carriers non-scheduled cargo flights to major cities in the country was taken to provide a level playing to domestic airlines at a time when COVID-19 has significantly affected the aviation sector, said C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020